McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.0% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 42,612,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,416,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

