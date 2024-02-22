Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.190-5.210 EPS.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.7 %

MDT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.33. 1,707,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.