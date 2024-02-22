Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.190-5.210 EPS.

MDT stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $85.08. 2,478,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,845. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

