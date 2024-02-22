Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.190-5.210 EPS.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. 698,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

