Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 29,640 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,343. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

