Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,946. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

View Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.