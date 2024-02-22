Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

