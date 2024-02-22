Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $10.59 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

