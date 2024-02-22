Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $19.74 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

