Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $22.99 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,133. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

