Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $35.83 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.64. 1,125,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

