Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $73.51 on Thursday, hitting $1,300.96. 1,961,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $573.61 and a 52 week high of $1,308.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.