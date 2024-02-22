Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 10,798 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $282.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,687. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $282.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.88 and a 200-day moving average of $251.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

