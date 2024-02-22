Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,220 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

