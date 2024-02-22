Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.73. The company had a trading volume of 797,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,586. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

