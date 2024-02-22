Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.61. 289,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,639. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

