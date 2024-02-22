Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 38,270 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 38,270 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,061,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 560,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 401.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.13. 671,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

