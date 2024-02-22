Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

