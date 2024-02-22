Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $91.22. 655,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,172. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

