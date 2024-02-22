Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 17,224 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,317,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.68. 1,325,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,101. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

