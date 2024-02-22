Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,207 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

