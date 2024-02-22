Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 169.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.40. 494,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

