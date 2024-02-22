Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.05 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.23. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $253.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

