Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $145.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,545,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,048,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

