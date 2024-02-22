Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 3,492 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded up $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.47. 1,639,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $215.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

