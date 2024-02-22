Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 220 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.29. 4,604,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

