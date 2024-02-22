Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 7.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 2,515,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,891,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.