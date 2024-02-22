Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,166. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

