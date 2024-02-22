Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Shares Down 1.5%

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €153.40 ($164.95) and last traded at €153.40 ($164.95). Approximately 248,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €155.75 ($167.47).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

