Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.46

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 48045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Merus by 3,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Merus by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

