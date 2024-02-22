Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Insight Holdings Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 186.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after buying an additional 365,822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 75.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 30,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ META traded up $18.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $486.13. 21,259,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,586,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $489.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,188 shares of company stock worth $423,853,589. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

