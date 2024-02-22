Metahero (HERO) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Metahero has a market cap of $30.11 million and $184,081.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005389 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.