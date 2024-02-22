Metahero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $871,845.20 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Metahero has a total market cap of $29.73 million and approximately $871,845.20 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

