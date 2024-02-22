Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading 3.8% Higher

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 2,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 43,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Metallic Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34.
Metallic Minerals Company Profile
Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metallic Minerals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.