Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading 3.8% Higher

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 2,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 43,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

