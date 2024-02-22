MetaMUI 1-Day Volume Reaches $105,028.40 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $112.88 million and $105,028.40 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

