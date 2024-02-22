MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.120-6.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $742.0 million-$756.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.8 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.12-$6.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 14.9 %

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGPI traded down $13.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. 1,168,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,844. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

In related news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.