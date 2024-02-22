MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.12-$6.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $742-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.33 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.120-6.230 EPS.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $13.65 on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47.

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $10,865,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 999.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

