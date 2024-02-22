MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.04 and last traded at $87.89. Approximately 20,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 182,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47.

In related news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

