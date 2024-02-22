Michael Zaitzeff Sells 27,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $605,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $265,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 24,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $557,984.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $451,410.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 29,062 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $671,041.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,718 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $470,920.14.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $436,452.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 209,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,722. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.