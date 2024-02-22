Michelle D. Wilson Sells 87,267 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 935,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,828. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bowlero by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth $72,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.