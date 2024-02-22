Michelle D. Wilson Sells 87,267 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BOWL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 935,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,828. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
