Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 107,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.88.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 192.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after buying an additional 350,793 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $31,419,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $22,692,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.