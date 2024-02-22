Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 33000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Midland Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.22.
Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.
Midland Exploration Company Profile
Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Midland Exploration
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.