MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Trading Down 1.9%

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO)'s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 341 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.33). Approximately 75,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.06 ($4.41).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.25 million, a PE ratio of -8,587.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.95.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

