Mina Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Mina has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $44.96 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,128,879,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,949,227 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,128,652,012.8400393 with 1,056,528,873.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.27298901 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $64,581,109.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

