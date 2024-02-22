Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading 2.5% Higher

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52). 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.69. The firm has a market cap of £41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

