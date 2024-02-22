Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Mitie Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

