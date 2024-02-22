Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.30. 25,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 23,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOGO. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mogo from C$1.35 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.10.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians.

