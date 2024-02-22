Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month High at $405.52

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $405.52 and last traded at $404.49, with a volume of 128185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $399.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.01 and its 200 day moving average is $350.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

