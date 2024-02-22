Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Addison Capital Co’s 9th Largest Position

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 3.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Mondelez International by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 41.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.03. 4,396,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

