Moonbeam Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $362.90 million and $10.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00071450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00024456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,107,039,942 coins and its circulating supply is 836,625,757 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

